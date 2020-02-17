Mars meets the Trifid and Lagoon Nebulae

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of image
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of image
Feb 16/ 4am
Equipment
Canon G9X, 11 x70 Binoculars, Eyepiece forecast. 2sec direct exposure at ISO2500
Description
Mars will pass in between the Trifid and Lagoon nebulae inSagittarius I intended to catch this sight prior to the glow from the coming close to Moon discolors the nebulae!
CLASSIFICATIONS
About
dr. ski
Student oftheCelestial(*********************************** )for(**************************************************************** )last 50 years; 40 years from mid-Northern latitudes and the last 10 years from Tropical latitudes.What a journey!
