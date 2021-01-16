Mars Argo: How did the young singer rise to fame?

Brittany Alexandria Sheets might not be a very familiar name to us. However, we know her by her professional name which is Mars Argo. She is also a singer, songwriter, actress, photographer and internet celebrity. Her videos include a fictional persona portrayal of herself. Along with this, she is the lead singer of the band, named after herself. Some of her popular songs are “Using You,” “Runaway Runaway,” “Beauty is Empty,” “Formal Girl,” and “Everything Turns to Gold”. Her genres are independent music and rock. Her content on Youtube is written, produced and directed by herself. She has also entered the entertainment industry by acting in the drama Dinner in America. This article further covers what we know about her career, net worth, childhood and personal life. Below are some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Mars Argo

Renowned for being a singer and internet personality

Born on: April 20, 1988

Age: 32 years

Profession: Actress, singer, internet personality

Marital Status: single

Kids: none

Siblings: not known

How She Became Famous?

Mars Argo is a young Youtube star who was born in Michigan, United States. She was into music since a young age and used to perform in the church choir too. However, she mentions about her mother not letting her play any videogames. Her mother wanted her to focus more on her academics and thought of this as a distraction. Further, she began her own music channel after she completed her major in biology. In 2009, she began to release music and other contents on her channel along with Corey Mixer. The youtube channel was called Grocerybagdottv. Some of her popular songs and albums are Technology Is a Dead Bird, Linden Place, Internet Sessions, Using YouInternet Sessions, Love in Black and WhiteLinden Place. Along with this, she also does modelling as part of her career.

Personal Life

Mars Argo has been private about her love life and so we have no much information regarding her dating life. If we come across any such information, we shall be updating them here.

Net worth of Mars Argo

Mars Argo has a net worth of $18 million. However, we are not yet aware if there is a change in this. Check this site to get more updates soon.

