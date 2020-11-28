Married at First Sight season 9 Which couples stayed together in season?

Married at First Sight is a reality series based on another series having the same name called Gift Ved Første Blik. The series released in the United States on FYI. From season 2, it started in simulcast on sister network A&E. The series is about three to five couples, which are put together with experts, all of who get ready to marry.

How many seasons does the show have?

In the starting 3 seasons, the experts are real psychologists, Dr. Joseph Cilona, sexologist Dr. Logan Levkoff, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and humanist chaplain Greg Epstein. Then in the fourth season, the experts were Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson, and communication and relationship expert Rachel DeAlto. Rachel DeAlto got exchanged with Dr. Jessica Griffin starting with the sixth season. Dr. Griffin stayed till Season 9 and was replaced by Dr. Viviana Coles in 11 and 12 seasons. The couples stay in a hotel on their wedding night before they go on their honeymoon. As soon as they go to their home, they live together as a married couple almost for 8 weeks. After that, they have to make a choice to divorce or stay married.

What is Married at First Sight Season 9 about?

The ninth season of the series has the couples from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was aired on June 12, 2019. Dr. Jessica Griffin did not tell after she was in a relationship with Season 6 cast member Jon Francetic, with the couple later got engaged and then both got into business together. She was exchanged with the relationship expert Dr. Viviana Coles. Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie said that they will be the first baby together in September of 2020.

Overall the seasons of MAFS, 39 couples have been matched. Out of these 39, 24 couples decided to stay together at the end of a six, eight, or sixteen-week experiment. Half of them got divorced. According to November 20, 12 couples stay married, which is almost a rate of 30%.

