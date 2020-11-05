Making A Murderer Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s Making a Murderer, a crime documentary show has two seasons under its franchise now. It will probably make a return for yet another season.

A documentary that investigates true-crime events Making a Murderer stands out amongst the show of a comparable genre. As it is the original true crime doc-series on Netflix, and it is an ample dense show, which discloses its multiple layers with each advancing episode.

Making A Murderer has been critically lauded for its unique storyline. It has also won the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary Series. It has an 8.6/10 IMDB rating. Which is considerably the “good” rating for the series.

It was well-written and directed by Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, the show had made its debut on the 18th of December 2015. Season 2 was released after 3 years, on the 19th of October 2018. It has a total of around 20 episodes prepared for streaming on Netflix.

Making A Murderer the next part – Will Netflix renew it for another season?

While it has been proposed that the show will be updated for the third season, nothing concrete has been addressed officially. Netflix is further to state the renewal of the series for a third season. But we can expect Steven Avery and Dassey to be back. We can also expect the series to release someday in 2022.

Making a Murderer- An Overview of The Show

The initial part of the series is produced between 1985 and 2007, and it portrays Avery’s arrest and condemnation, his discharge in 2003, arrest in 2005, and the ensuing case in 2007. Avery is charged with the murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach. It also spins around Brendon Dassey’s arrest, he is the relative of Steven Avery furthermore has been convicted on the charges of intimidation and attorney ineptitude.

The second part deals with the period after the arrest of Dassey and Avery, centering on their families. Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos investigate their cases especially to develop it into a well documented true crime doc-series.

Making A Murderer is quite a compelling show. We only hope for its early renewal.

