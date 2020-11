Mahesh Babu, the chronicle of awards succeeded by the actor 

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu is an Indian film actor, producer, media outlook, and benefactor. Mahesh Babu was born on 9 August 1975. Mahesh is one of those highly paid actors in the Telugu film industry. Mahesh Babu owns the production house named G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. He is highly appreciated for his acting skills. Mahesh Babu has also won multiple awards for his acting.

Movies done by Mahesh Babu

In 1979, Needa as Child actor.

In 1983, Poratam as Bujji.

In 1987, Sankharavam as Raja.

In 1988, Bazaar Rowdy as Mahesh Babu.

In 1988, Mugguru Kodukulu as Surendra.

In 1989, Gudachari 117 as Chinna.

In 1989, Koduku Diddina Kapuram as Vinod.

In 1990, Anna Thammudu as Murali.

In 1990, Balachandrudu as Balachandra.

In 1999, Raja Kumarudu as Raja.

In 2000, Yuvaraju as Srinivas.

In 2000, Vamsi as Vamsi.

In 2001, Murari as Murari.

In 2002, Takkari Donga as Raja.

In 2002, Bobby as Bobby.

In 2003, Okkadu as Ajay Varma.

In 2003, Nijam as G. Seetaram.

In 2004, Naani as Vijay.

In 2004, Arjun as Arjun.

In 2005, Athadu as Nanda Gopal.

In 2006, Pokiri as Pandu / Krishna Manohar.

In 2006, Sainikudu as Siddharth.

In 2007, Athidhi as Athidhi.

In 2008, Jalsa as Narrator.

In 2010, Khaleja as Alluri Seetharama Raju.

In 2011, Dookudu as G. Ajay Kumar.

In 2012, Businessman as Vijay Surya.

In 2013, Baadshah as Narrator.

In 2013, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu as Chinnodu.

In 2014, 1: Nenokkadine as Gautham.

In 2014, Aagadu as Encounter Shankar.

In 2015, Srimanthudu Harsha as Vardhan. In 2016, Brahmotsavam as Babu.

In 2016, Sri Sri as Narrator.

In 2017, Spyder as Shiva.

In 2018, Bharat Ane Nenu as Bharath Ram.

In 2018, Manasuku Nachindi as Narrator.

In 2019, Maharshi as Rishi.

In 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru as Ajay Krishna.

Awards won by Mahesh Babu

In 1999 Mahesh Babu received an award from the Nandi Awards as the Best Male Debut for Raja Kumarudu.

In 2001, Filmfare Awards South as Best Actor – Telugu for Murari.

In 2002, Special Jury Award for Murar and Takkari Donga.

In 2003, Filmfare Awards South as Best Actor – Telugu for Okkadu.

In 2003, CineMAA Awards as Best Actor – Male for Okkadu.

In 2004, Nandi Awards as Best Actor for Nijam.

In 2005, Nandi Awards as Best Actor for Arjun.

In 2006, Nandi Awards as Best Actor for Athadu.

In 2006, Filmfare Awards South as Best Actor – Telugu for Pokiri.

In 2007, CineMAA Awards as Best Actor – Male for Pokiri.

In 2007, Santosham Film Awards as Best Actor for Pokiri.

In 2011, Filmfare Awards South as Best Actor – Telugu for Dookudu.

In 2011, CineMAA Awards as Best Actor – Male for Dookudu.

In 2012, South Indian International Movie Awards as Best Actor – Telugu for Dookudu.

In 2012, Nandi Awards as Best Actor for Dookudu.

In 2013, as Best Actor for Businessman

In 2013, Filmfare Awards South as Best Actor – Telugu for Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

In 2014, South Indian International Movie Awards as Best Actor – Telugu for Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

In 2015, Filmfare Awards South as Best Actor – Telugu for Srimanthudu.

In 2015, as Best Actor for 1: Nenokkadine.

In 2015, Nandi Awards as Best Actor for Srimanthudu.

In 2016, International Indian Film Academy Awards Utsavam as Best Actor – Telugu for Srimanthudu.

In 2016, South Indian International Movie Awards as Best Actor – Telugu for Srimanthudu.

