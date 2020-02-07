M78 & NGC 2072 – Sky & Telescope

Photographer
Joe Renzetti
admin@joerenzetti.com
Location of picture
John Glenn Astronomy Park
Date/Time of picture
01/21/20
Equipment
Celestron C14 & &(*************************************** )Astro -Physics 1100 GTO, ASI 1600 MM- c, 2″ Baader LRGB filters
Description
Reflection galaxies in Orion
Website
http://www.joerenzetti.com/gallery
.
.
.
GROUPS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(************************ )(********************************** )(***************************************** )(*********************************** & )&GalaxyPictures . 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;.
Add Comment