M78 & NGC 2072 – Sky & Telescope

Tejas Sharma
February 7, 2020

Joe Renzetti

admin@joerenzetti.com

John Glenn Astronomy Park

01/21/20

Celestron C14 & &(*************************************** )Astro -Physics 1100 GTO, ASI 1600 MM- c, 2″ Baader LRGB filters

Reflection galaxies in Orion

http://www.joerenzetti.com/gallery

