M51 – Whirlpool Galaxy taken in LRGB

Photographer
Joe Fox
joe@codenoise.com
Location of picture
Tierra Del Sol, San Diego County, CA
Date/Time of picture
April 10 2019
Equipment
I took this picture with a ZWO ASI1600 MM-Pro electronic camera connected to a Stellarvue SV80, 80 MM F/6 apochromatic refreactor
Description
The popular connecting galaxy couplet is appropriate by the BigDipper I caught this over 2 evenings with different Lum, Red, Green, as well as Blue fliters. I after that piled, incorporated, as well as refined it utilizing Pixinsight.
Website
https://www.astrobin.com/users/Codenoise/
.
.
.
