M51 – Whirlpool Galaxy taken in LRGB

Photographer

Joe Fox

Email

joe@codenoise.com

Location of picture

Tierra Del Sol, San Diego County, CA

Date/Time of picture

April 10 2019

Equipment

I took this picture with a ZWO ASI1600 MM-Pro electronic camera connected to a Stellarvue SV80, 80 MM F/6 apochromatic refreactor

Description

The popular connecting galaxy couplet is appropriate by the BigDipper I caught this over 2 evenings with different Lum, Red, Green, as well as Blue fliters. I after that piled, incorporated, as well as refined it utilizing Pixinsight.

Website

https://www.astrobin.com/users/Codenoise/

.

.

.

GROUPS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(************************ )(********************************** )(**************************************** )(*********************************** & )&GalaxyPictures .

;.

;.

;.

;.

;.

;.

;.

;.

;.

;.