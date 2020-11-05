M. Night Shyamalan the famous filmmaker : From Pondicherry to Penn Valley

M. Night Shyamalan or shall we call “Manoj Nelliyattu” is a great American filmmaker, philanthropist and actor. M. Night is known for his contemporary supernatural plots and twist endings, just the great movies like “The Sixth Sense”, “Unbreakable”, “Split” etc. Shyamalan was born in Mahe, Pondicherry, India and was raised in Penn valley, Pennsylvania.

Shyamalan was also awarded Padma Shri by the government of India.

Shyamalan made his debut as a director in 1992 with the movie “Praying with Anger,” then followed by “Wild Awake” a comedy drama 1998. His most recognized works include “the Sixth Sense” for which Shyamalan received a nomination for the Academy award for best director and the Academy award for best original screenplay, “Unbreakable” the superhero thriller, “Signs” the science fiction thriller, “the Village” the period-piece thriller etc.

Works of M. Night: The Good The Bad and The Best

After some great works like unbreakable, the Sixth Sense, Signs, The Village and much more Shyamalan also released some poorly received but occasionally financially successful movies like Lady in the winter in 2006, The happening in 2008, The last airbender in 2010 which was an adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series avatar: The last airbender, After Earth in 2013. But The Visit released in 2015 revived Shyam’s career and the Split the very famous psychological thriller boosted it up then he kept going with masterpieces like Glass in 2019. With a total budget of all these three $32 million these three movies earned combined box office of $625 million proving to be great successes.

Glass was the third and the final chapter of his Unbreakable film series which consisted three instalments “Unbreakable”, “Split” and “Glass”.

Shyamalan’s works on the Television:

M is the executive producer of the series Servant. He directed numerous episodes including Pilot. Servant was renewed with another season and has beeen completed filming for it in 2020 under Corona protocols.

Shyamalan was also instrumental in the creation of the series Wayward pines (2015-2016), he executive produced and directed the pilot episode and the series became the most watched show.

