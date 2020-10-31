M Night Shyamalan Net Worth and How He Made It?

M Night Shyamalan is an American filmmaker and actor who is known for his films that have supernatural elements and/or endings with a twist.

He had his directorial debut in 1992 and is known for some of his more appreciated works such as The Sixth Sense which came out in 1999, or more recently, The Eastrail 177 Trilogy.

Overview

Manoj Nelliyattu M Night Shyamalan was born on August 6, 1970, to parents Dr. Nelliyattu C. Shyamalan, a neurologist, and Dr. Jayalakshmi in Pondicherry, India. He is the husband of Bhavna Vaswani and the father of Saleka, Ishani, and Shivani Shyamalan. He was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 2008, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in the republic of India.

How was the Early Life of M Night Shyamalan?

Shyamalan was born in the union territory of Pondicherry, India. His father was a neurologist. His parents immigrated to the USA when Shyamalan was only six weeks old. He grew up in Penn Valley, Pennsylvania.

Shyamalan attended the Roman Catholic grammar school Waldron Mercy Academy and later graduated from New York University Tisch School of the Arts in Manhattan, graduating in 1992. It was while studying there that he adopted “Night” as his second name.

Night’s parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was just a kid, and that is what inspired him to get into filmmaking. While his father wanted him to become a doctor, his mother encouraged him to follow his passion.

Shyamalan, a Steven Spielberg fan, had made forty-five homemade movies by the time he was seventeen, and he has included short clips from these in each of his movies, with the exception of one.

Shyamalan ‘s Career

Shyamalan’s first movie was a semi-autobiographical drama called Praying With Anger, which he made using money he borrowed from family and friends. His second movie, Wide Awake, earned him a 1999 Young Artist Award nomination for Best Drama but turned out a loss in the theatres.

Shyamalan became famous on a global scale when he wrote and directed The Sixth Sense, which basically turned his name into a major selling point. The movie went on to become the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time. With an IMDB rating of 8.1, it was nominated for six Academy Awards.

His next movie was 2000’s Unbreakable, which set into motion his 19-year trilogy which ended with 2019s Glass.

Later on, his movies such as Lady in the Water, The Village, and Signs performed poorly in the box office before his 2017 release Split picked up the slack again, earning $278 million worldwide. Glass which came out in 2019 earned $245 million worldwide on a budget of less than $10 million.

His next film Old is set for a 2021 release.

Net Worth

The Indian-American director’s net worth as of 2020 is estimated at $80 million, while his movies have collectively grossed a sum of over $3 billion over the years.

