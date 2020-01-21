Lunar terminator alongside the Serpentine Ridge

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of image
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of image
Jan 15, 2020/10: 10 pm
Equipment
Canon EOS M100, 90 mm Mak-Cas, focal point at 60 X
Description
The Terminator is straightened with the Serpentine Ridge in the Sea of Serenity tonight.
CLASSIFICATIONS
About
dr. ski
Student oftheCelestial(************************************* )for(****************************************************************** )last 50 years; 40 years from mid-Northern latitudes and also the last 10 years from Tropical latitudes.What an experience!
