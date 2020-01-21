Lunar terminator alongside the Serpentine Ridge

Photographer

dr. ski

Email

dktrski@yahoo.com.ph

Location of image

Valencia, Philippines

Date/Time of image

Jan 15, 2020/10: 10 pm

Equipment

Canon EOS M100, 90 mm Mak-Cas, focal point at 60 X

Description

The Terminator is straightened with the Serpentine Ridge in the Sea of Serenity tonight.

.

.

.

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(********************************** )(********************************************** )(***************************************************** )(*********************************** & )&(************************************************ )Pictures

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

About

dr. ski

Student oftheCelestial(************************************* )for(****************************************************************** )last 50 years; 40 years from mid-Northern latitudes and also the last 10 years from Tropical latitudes.What an experience!

.

.

.

.