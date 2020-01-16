Lunar “CORONA” (Ringed Moon) – Kingdom of Bahrain

Photographer

Premjith Narayanan

Email

premjith.narayanan@gmail.com

Location of picture

Kingdom of Bahrain

Date/Time of picture

6th Jan 2020/ 21: 54 Hrs

Equipment

Canon DSLR Camera EOSR attached to Canon 70-200 mm F/2.8 L IS II USM. FL =120 mm; ISO =1250; SS= 1/10 sec; F/2.8

Description

Though I had actually seen several Lunar Corona, this was unique in the feeling it was covered by various layers of slim clouds in such development that it provided the sensation of a path to endless time … or an ‘eye’. Also it was gusty so picked the shutter rate to represent the layers of the clouds. The Moon was Waxing Gibbous – 10.7 days old. Processed in PS to draw out the blue centre and also the brown on the perimeter definitely.

Website

www.premjithnarayanan.com

