Lucius Malfoy: What was the role he played in the Harry Potter series?

Lucius Malfoy was a pure-blood wizard and son of Abraxas Malfoy and his wife. He was the husband of Narcissa Black and the father of Draco Malfoy. Lucius got educated at Hogwarts, where he used to stay disciplined in Slytherin House. As an adult, Lucius was an exceptional wizard and head of the Malfoy family, believing strongly in notions of blood purity and the greatness of pure-blood wizards. He joined the Death Eaters, who shared his views on blood purity and participated in the First Wizarding War.

Why did Lucius Malfoy become a Death Eater?

After Lord Voldemort’s first defeat, Lucius missed imprisonment by saying that he did everything under the Imperius Curse. He and his family remained members of the social elite, though Lucius continued to show his prejudice. He tried to destroy Arthur Weasley’s career by slipping Arthur’s daughter an old school diary of Tom Riddle’s, opening the Chamber of Secrets in 1992, and in 1994, he participated in the humiliation of a Muggle family after the Quidditch World Cup.

Also Read: Jessie Cave, an actor from Harry Potter, is expecting their third child

What was his early life like?

Lucius was born in 1954 and was the son of the Abraxas Malfoy. In 1965 or 1966, at the age of eleven, he started to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and was moved into Slytherin House. During his education, he became a member of Potions master Horace Slughorn’s group of specially-selected students, the Slug Club. In his fifth year, Lucius was made a prefect, becoming friends with new student Severus Snape.

Despite having wealth and influence in the wizarding world, Lucius Malfoy was ruthless. He took great pride in his aristocratic stature, viewing himself as superior to Muggles, Muggle-borns, and half-bloods. He was also a shrewd, opportunistic social climber who was good at controlling others but behind his veneer of respectability, he treated people cruelly. He callously utilized eleven-years-old Ginerva Weasley in an attempt to both discredit her father in the Ministry, and remove Albus Dumbledore from his position as Headmaster of Hogwarts. This attempt would have resulted in her death if Harry Potter had not stopped it.

The post Lucius Malfoy: What was the role he played in the Harry Potter series? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.