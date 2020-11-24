Lucius Malfoy: A death eater, a character in Harry Potter !

Death Eaters are characters featured in the Harry Potter series and novels. They are a terrorist group of witches and wizards. They are lead by Dark Wizard Lord Voldemort. Lucius Malfoy is one of the members of Death Eaters. It has been played by Jason Isaacs. He is an English actor which was born in Liverpool on 6 June 1963. He is known for his best iconic villain roles. We have estimated that Jason Isaacs is having a net worth of $12 million $12 million in 2020. Now let’s roll in to know about the character Lucius Malfoy.

Lucius Malfoy Details –

Birthdate – c.1954

Death – Lucius had passed away by 2020 (CC) according to his son

Ancestry – Pure-blood

Father – Abraxas Malfoy

Address – Malfoy manor, Wiltshire, in south-west England

Played By – Jason Isaacs

What is the brief story of this character?

Lucius Malfoy is a Death Eater, head of a wealthy pure-blood wizarding family, and a psychopath. He lives with his wife (Narcissa Malfoy) and his son (Draco) at the Malfoy Manor in Wiltshire. His son was Harry Potter’s archrival at Hogwarts. Lucus was a school governor of Hogwarts before being sacked.

At Ministry of Magic, he has a very close connection. He used his position in the wizarding world to get to have considerable power in the Ministry of Magic. He makes donations to the Ministry, to charity, and to St. Mungo’s Hospital to maintain his reputation. At Hogwarts, he got his education.

During Voldemort’s first reign of terror, Lucius was a Death Eater. Dark Lord disappeared and Lucius said he wouldn’t mean any of it. When Voldemort rose to power once again he revived his old allegiances. He remains loyal against admitting wizards and non-pure-blood witches into Hogwarts. He tries to make changes over by using his influence.

Dumbledore was a headmaster whom Lucius considered very poor. He got him temporarily removed from the post. Lucius participated in the attack on Harry in the graveyard of Little Hangleton which didn’t go as planned. He then resumed his position with Ministry. He influenced Fudge.

Lucius failed to obtain the prophecy in the battle in the Department of Mysteries. He was the leader of Death Eaters. He was captured and was sent to Azkaban. Since he failed Dark Lord made a plan to use his son to kill Dumbledore. Harry had believed that his son would replace him and later he was proved correct. He was released from Azkaban after Dumbledore was killed. Lucius was at a loss of respect.

