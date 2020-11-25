Lucifer, what happened in the fifth season of Lucifer

Lucifer, an American fiction television series created by Tom Kapinos. It is based on the character in the DC Comics developed by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg from the comic book named The Sandman. Warner Bros is the Distributor of Lucifer season 5. The series was initially released on Fox on January 25, 2016.

The series is produced by Alex Katsnelson, Michael Azzolino, Erik Holmberg, and Karen Gaviola. Season 5 of Lucifer was released on Netflix on August 21, 2020. The 5th season was supposed to be the last season but the creators decided on creating a season 6 and a final season, which consists of 10 episodes. This series was highly appreciated by the audience for an excellent storyline and cast. Here we have updated the plot and the cast of Lucifer season 5.

What happened in Lucifer season 5

Season 5 of Lucifer starts with the investigation done by Chloe for the victims of Lucifer. The handsome devil later returns from the hell and Lucifer helps Chloe to solve the investigations. Later he lends a hand to Dan and Chloe chases for the murderer. Chloe and Lucifer start having romantic connections which send Lucifer into a noose. And Chloe learns that maybe a serial killer may have embroidered his crimes.

Who all starred in Lucifer season 5



The actors were appreciated for their acting in Lucifer and also received awards.

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, The Lord of Hell, Lucifer.

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, a homicide detective.

Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel Espinoza, An LAPD homicide detective, and Chloe’s ex-husband.

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, An angel and Lucifer’s older brother.

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Confidante and ally of Lucifer Morningstar.

Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza.

Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin: Lucifer’s Stanford-educated psychotherapist.

Kevin Rankin as Detective Malcolm Graham, police officer.

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, A forensic scientist for the LAPD, originally from Detroit.

Tricia Helfer as Goddess and Charlotte Richards, Lucifer and Amenadiel’s mother and deported wife of God, escaped her prison in Hell.

Tom Welling as Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, a police lieutenant who oversees the work of Chloe, Dan, and Ella at the LAPD.

Inbar Lavi as Eve, Cain’s mother and former lover of Lucifer.

