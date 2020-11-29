Lowe’s has Expanded its Territories to India, around 3000+ Indians Enrolled

Many of us might have heard the name Lowe’s. No, it is not a person rather a group of companies who operate within different parts of the globe delivering their services to people and building the trust of its clients.

It has its headquarter in Mooresville in North Carolina. You might now ponder upon what does the company deal in. Do not hurry we are here to acquaint you with every little information related to it.

Specializes in Home Improvement:

So to start with its basic information, it is a retail company in America that has been rooted to provide home improvement service to people. Here home improvement relates to the remodeling or what is known as the renovation of the house. It could be anything relating to the home exterior or interior.

These services do provide facilities for electrical repairs and plumbing. masonry, siding, roofing, and concrete are also added to the list, while not forgetting the garage and garden maintenance.

It’s headquarters and other necessary details:

For your information, it was founded by Lucius Smith Lowe in North Wilkesboro of North Carolina, Unites States of America on March 25, 1921. It is a retail industry and has subsidiaries such as Central Wholesalers Inc, Maintenance Supply Headquarters, Orchard Supply Hardware, and Rona Inc. Back in January of 2019, it was the one who bagged the sponsorship of the National Football League

Second Largest Hardware Chain:

It would be absolutely no lie to state that it is considered to be the second-largest hardware chain in the United States of America, the first being The Home Depot. After Lowe’s, you would only find the services of Menards being talked about concerning the service of home improvement. You would also be startled to find that even Indians are working in Lowe’s, around 3000 + Indians have been he part of Lowe’s serving their customers in the United States and Canada.

