Louis C.K: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth

Louis C.K is one of the names that pop up in our minds when we think of top stand-up comedians. The man is known for his successful career as a stand-up comedian, actor, film writer, producer, and director. Moreover, he is also a Peabody Award winner and has also bagged several other accolades. His stand-up specials include Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God and Shameless. However, recently he faced several allegations connected to sexual misconduct. This resulted in major loss in his career life. To know more about his childhood, personal life, career and net worth, continue reading this article. Before that, here are some quick facts about the celebrity.

Quick Facts About Louis C.K

Renowned for his stand-up specials

Born on: September 12, 1967

Age: 53 years

Profession: stand-up comedian, actor, film writer, producer, and director

Married to: Alix Bailey(div:2008)

Kids: Katherine “Kitty” Szekely and Mary Louise Szekely

Siblings: 3 sisters

How Did He Become Famous?

Louis C.K was born in Washington, D.C to Mary Louise and Luis Székely. His mother was a software engineer and his father, an economist. He lived in Mexico until he was seven and then moved to New York. However. his parents got divorced after few years and he moved in with his mother. He graduated from Newton North High School. His classmate was the Friends star Matt LeBlanc.

He made its debut to the industry by directing a film known as Trash Day. Further, he decided to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. Later, he worked as head writer for the Dana Carvey Show. His big break was after his role in The Chris Rock Show. Louis then returned to the film industry once again and acted, wrote and directed movies like Tuna, I Think I Love My Wife, Pootie Tang. However, he went back to do what he was passionate about which is stand-up comedy. The TV series called Louie was his major breakthrough. The comedian recently dealt with a lot of controvercies lately which resulted in the cancellation of his show. The case lasted for a long time but Louis made his return once again in 2018.

Personal Life

In 1995, Louis C.K got married to Alix Bailey and the couple had two children Katherine and Mary Louis. The couple broke it off in 2008. He is recently known to be dating Blanche Gardin since 2018.

The Net worth of Louis C.K

Louis C.K is known to have a net worth of around $35 million. He has had a very successful career in stand-up comedy and has earned millions from it. Apart from this, his work in film industry has also earned him quite a fortune.

