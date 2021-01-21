Lori Loughlin: How much does she earn and other updates about her

Lori Loughlin might be known to us all through her role as Rebecca in Full House. She also appeared in its Netflix sequel Fuller House. Her other roles are in The Edge of the Night, 90210, Garage Sale Mystery, When Calls the Heart, and Summerland. Recently she and her spouse were in the spotlight due to bribing issues for their daughter’s admission. Lori was sentenced to prison for two months for this. Moreover, she is the winner of the Young Artist Award and PRISM Awards. This article has further details about her childhood, personal life, career, and net worth. Here are some quick facts to go through before that.

Quick Facts About Lori Loughlin

Renowned for her role in Full House

Born on: July 28, 1964

Age: 56 years

Profession: Actress, producer

Married to: Mossimo Giannulli

Kids: Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade

Siblings: Roy

How She Became Famous?

Lori Loughlin was born in Queens, New York. However, the family then moved to Hauppauge, New York, where she was raised. She attended Hauppauge High School in her hometown. Her parents are Lorellee and Joseph Roy Loughlin. Her father worked as a foreman for the New York Television Company. She began working as a print model at the age of 11. She made her debut on television in the show “The Edge of Night.” Her other prominent works are “Full House,” “Hudson Street,” “A Stranger in the Mirror,” In the Line of Duty: Blaze of Glory,” “Summerland,” “When Calls the Heart,” and many others. However, the actress has also been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Personal Life

Lori Loughlin was initially married to Michael R. Burns, an investment banker. The couple got divorced in 1996. However, after that, she got married to Mossimo Giannulli. They have two children, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli. The couple recently was sentenced to prison for bribery and fraud in the entrance exam cheating scandal.

Net worth of Lori Loughlin

Lori has a net worth of $70 million. This is a combined net worth along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer. Moreover, the couple also owns real estate worth millions.

