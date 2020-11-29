Look how Cozy Madonna gets with her 25-year-old boyfriend

Madonna is a name that every third person in the world has heard of. A sizzling and captivating American actress, singer, and songwriter has been successful in enchanting people with her incredible talent. She is also known as the “Queen of pop”.

It would be entirely wrong to say that she is limited only to America. Her presence has been so overwhelming that even in other countries like India, China, Pakistan, people are no anonymous to this name. Madonna has recently turned 62 and you might be willing to know about her love life as she has always been the center of attraction concerning relationships

Madonna is in a Serious Relationship:

the fans of Madonna have quite often heard the name Ahlamalik Williams, the 25-year-old lad who is one of the backup dancers of Madonna. Recently Williams’ father, Drue took to reveal his son’s relationship or rather say the intensity of his son’s relationship with the 62-year-old Madonna. He stated that they both have been serene about their relationship which further indicated that it is going to last for long.

They are in no hurry to Marry:

Madonna is in no hurry to rush to the altar with Williams, they are taking their own time allowing their relationship to grow, they are trying to be excellent in nurturing their relationship. It would also not be so fair of them to get married this soon as it has not been that long since the two started dating each other.

Madonna Celebrates her Birthday with Boyfriend:

The 62-year-old grammy award winner flew to Jamaica not long back along with her loved ones and the special one (Williams ) to celebrate her 62 birthday. She has taken to Instagram to post pictures with her boyfriend Williams wherein the two fo them were spotted being really cozy to each other, she had also posted her birthday fun pictures with her other loved ones with a f**** goog caption.

