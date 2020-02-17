Photographer
Bijan Moravej alahkami
bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com
Location of image
Yazd
Date/Time of image
15/ 2/2020
Equipment
Body: Canon EOS 6D Modded Lens: Sigma 20 mm f:1/ 4 @ 3.5 Exposure Time: 65 minutes RGB = 130 *30 sec for total amount 65 minutes ISO Speed: 400
Description
Title: Long exposure of winter stars over the farrafer gate In this image the stars of Orion (the Hunter) as well as Taurus (the Bull) show up kind the routes. This location is Saryazd town, situated in Yazd city,Iran It is stated that old Yazd (the initial clay city as well as the 2nd historic city of the globe signed up on UNESCO), has actually begun with right here. In this image you might see a 1000 years of age gate called farrafer, a spectacular icon of endurance versus the intrusion of Arabs, Mongols as well as Turks … Also you might see the just recently mounted statuary of Arash Kamangir, Epics ofPersian Some components of this image have actually been influenced by light contamination. Artificial lights infected our atmosphere as well as skies
