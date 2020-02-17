Photographer

Bijan Moravej alahkami

Email

bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com

Location of image

Yazd

Date/Time of image

15/ 2/2020

Equipment

Body: Canon EOS 6D Modded Lens: Sigma 20 mm f:1/ 4 @ 3.5 Exposure Time: 65 minutes RGB = 130 *30 sec for total amount 65 minutes ISO Speed: 400

Description

Title: Long exposure of winter stars over the farrafer gate In this image the stars of Orion (the Hunter) as well as Taurus (the Bull) show up kind the routes. This location is Saryazd town, situated in Yazd city,Iran It is stated that old Yazd (the initial clay city as well as the 2nd historic city of the globe signed up on UNESCO), has actually begun with right here. In this image you might see a 1000 years of age gate called farrafer, a spectacular icon of endurance versus the intrusion of Arabs, Mongols as well as Turks … Also you might see the just recently mounted statuary of Arash Kamangir, Epics ofPersian Some components of this image have actually been influenced by light contamination. Artificial lights infected our atmosphere as well as skies

Website

http://Www skypix.org/bijan.moravej.alahkami

