Loki’s gender revealed to be fluid!

The new Marvel series Loki has just released on Disney Plus and among all the excitement and drama, the show has once again dropped a truth bomb.

One of the most speculated and frequently asked question about Loki since the beginning has been about the character’s gender. Finally, the show has confirmed that our anti-hero Loki is gender-fluid, which, however, wouldn’t be a surprising news for some Marvel fans.

As reported by Buzzfeed, the new teaser of the show has confirmed Loki’s gender fluidity, which has been documented in the show, LITERALLY. In the teaser video, which was posted by Marvel Studios on social media platforms on 6 June, a document about Loki’s details shows “FLUID” written in the “Sex” section, which only a person with sharp eye would have noticed.

POV: You’ve just arrived at the TVA Marvel Studios’ #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mZvuDUjbMy

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2021

The creator of the series also addressed the matter. Kate Herron, the director of Disney Plus Loki told in an interview, “I would say that details are marked in but it is something acknowledged.”

Kate added, “He (Loki) is gender fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it’s canon.”

On the other hand, the actor who has played the role of Loki for a decade and is the lead character of the show, Tom Hiddleston says that he always knew about Loki’s gender. Tom recently told in an interview “It’s always been there in the comics for some time and in the history of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years

Tom also said, “Breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago…We were very aware, this is something we felt responsible for.”

Besides, according to the show’s writer Michael Waldron, this revelation was long coming. Waldron told Inverse, “I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for their representation, especially with this character.”

Being proud of bringing the representation of gender fluidity to the MCU, Waldron said that it was, “so important to Kate, that we did that justice. Everyone will have to watch and see.”

The post Loki’s gender revealed to be fluid! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.