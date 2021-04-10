Logitech discontinues its Harmony remotes officially, said by logitech itself.In an Interview with logitech, they had stated the they are discontinuing the line of Hamony Universal remotes. Pieces that are currently in the retails, will be available to purchase. But there will be no supply for these remotes any more. Here’s one statement that they made in the interview, “While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes. ” Further they added they expected no impact to our customers by this announcement. They planed to support their Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to the software and apps to set up аnd mаnаge remotes. They аlso plаnned to continue to updаte the plаtform аnd аdd devices to dаtаbаse. Customer аnd wаrrаnty support will continue to be offered.

Harmony remotes was introduced in year 2004 by Logitech aquired intrigue technology. Those who are unaware about the harmony remotes, we let you know that harmony remote is the remote which controls wide variety of gadgets.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to see a new Harmony remote soon, you’ll be disappointed to learn that Logitech has made an announcement on last Friday that in their forums in which they have officially ended their production of the Harmony remotes, are going discontinue them forever.

What is the main reason of discontinuing Logitech remote?

Logitech company has not revealed the main the main reason behind this decision. Logitech Business has boomed during COVID-19COVID-19 as they have recorded their sale in January is $1.67 million. Till year 2013, thethelogitech company was making rapid noises as theybwere selling more of its Hamony Brand. But after 2019, due to the rise of stream services all around the world, these remotes are not much crucial to everyone. Maybe this the reason, why they are discontinuing its harmony universal reports.

Stay tuned with us to get updated on latest news.

Also read Hotel Story MOD APK v2.0.10: How to Install and New Upgrades

The post Logitech discontinues its Harmony remotes officially, said by logitech itself by Alexa Anderson appeared first on The TeCake.