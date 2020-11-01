Logan Paul: After changing his Girlfriends often, Josie Canseco stands as Logan’s new girlfriend in 2020.

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber, a model, podcaster, and later turned professional boxer, he is so famous on social media mainly on YouTube where he has over 21 million subscribers. Logan was quite a good player in the area of girlfriends where the list of Logan’s Girlfriends goes on, where he shifts his girls frequently.

Who is the person Logan Paul currently dating?

Josie Canseco is an American model and daughter of the former Major League Baseball Outfielder and even she adopted the career of modeling after her mother. Josie Cancesco’s net worth is evaluated around 2 million dollars as of now 2020, which comes aggregated from her modeling and endorsement projects.

They both spent the quarantine together, where Logan mentions “It’s just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl” here the girl in that statement cites to his new girlfriend Josie. The love birds experienced their first meet in a weird state, where it was a crossing of Los Angeles circles, Josie over there, and Logan on the other side crossed the circle that night which connected their hearts. Later Josie was sighted at the Coachella Music Festival by photographer Bryant Eslava when Logan was supposed to photograph her friend Canadian-born model, Charlotte D’Alessio.

How does the pair confirm their relationship status?

Recently Logan verified that he was dating model Josie Canseco in May 2020, the pair spotted publicly in January 2020, where they were holding hands while roaming around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California. In February, Logan and Josie posted a picture on social media, wearing matching outfits and from that people got obvious of the fact of Logan’s new girlfriend. Logan also posted a YouTube video that defines the love for his lady as “protecting my girlfriend’. Some reports are saying that Paul and Josie ended their relationship after 6 months together, but still, this was not made officially.

How many Girlfriends does Logan Paul have till now?

In 2014 Logan Paul started to date the Model Jessica Serfaty and later ended up in 2016. And in the same year, he looked for another model, fitness, and Youtuber Amanda Cerny, and at the same time dated Tesla Dunn actress.

Logan even dated his brother’s ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet in 2017 and somehow ended up soon. By the mid of November 2017, the youtube star dated model Chantel Jeffries.

In July 2018, Logan Paul fell in love with Chloe Bennet who was popular for her role as Daisy Skye Johnson in the TV series Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and the animated made-for-TV film “Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.”Then by 2019, Logan was spotted with the Youtuber and Instagram model Corinna Kopf at the Lakers show.

The post Logan Paul: After changing his Girlfriends often, Josie Canseco stands as Logan’s new girlfriend in 2020. by Ava wright appeared first on The TeCake.