Liza Minnelli is very famous for her role in the movie “Cabaret”. Apart from this, she has also made a mark in the music industry. She has released various albums which became really successful. She began her career at a very young age and has accumulated considerable wealth since then from her shows and performances. She has also won an Academy Award for her role in Cabaret. This article covers all the details of this famous personality. Read more to know about her childhood, personal life, career and net worth. Before that, let’s get to know some quick facts about Liza Minnelli.

Quick Facts About Liza Minnelli

Renowned for her role in Cabaret

Born on: March 12, 1946

Age: 74 years

Profession: Actress and singer

Married to: Peter Allen(div: 1974), Jack Haley Jr.(div: 1979), Mark Gero(div: 1992), David Gest(div: 2007)

Kids: none

Siblings: half-siblings Lorna, Joey and Christiane Nina Minnelli

How She Rose to Fame?

Liza Minnelli was born in Los Angeles, California to Judy Garland and Vicente Minnelli. Her mother was a late actress and her father a film director. However, born into a family of people working in the entertainment industry sure proved to be of advantage to her. Further, she began acting at the age of three with her mother in the movie “In the Good Old Summertime”. She made her debut in the musical “Best Foot Forward” at the age of 17. Later at the age of 19, she acted in “Flora the Red Menace”. During this time, she also went on to develop her music career and used to work in nightclubs. Further, she also developed many albums which sold well during the time. Some of her albums are “Results” and “Confessions”.

The post Liza Minnelli: What is the story and net worth of this actress? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.