Born on March 4, 1987, In Los Angeles, California, Lisa Stelly is an American former Actress, Model, and Social Media Personality. She is popularly known as Jack Osbourne’s ex-wife. Jack Osbourne is an American/English reality TV star and son of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne. Lisa and Jack were together from 2012 to 2018. Stelly tied the knot with Jack on October 7, 2012, in Hawaii. the couple also dated each other for a few years before their marriage.

Stelly’s Personal affairs and Children

Stelly has three daughters with Jack Osbourn, On April 24, 2012, Lisa gave birth to her first girl child “Pearl Clementine Osbourne”. Lisa then also suffered a miscarriage in her second trimester. They were expecting a baby boy. Later on June 13, 2015, their second girl “Andy Rose Osbourne” was born. Stelly and Jack then welcomed their third “Minnie Theodora Osbourne” on February 3, 2018.

Stelly and her partner Jake had some differences with each other and the couple announced their separation on May 18, 2018. According to some sources they had been filed for their divorce 10 months earlier.

More facts about Stelly

Her former husband will pay a handsome amount in child support.

Lisa and Jack will share joint custody of the kids.

Lisa Stelly currently is in a relationship with “Skyler Astin”. Even Lisa and Skyler had declared their relationship status on Instagram account. Here are the posts

In August 2018 Jack made headlines when he punched Skyler Astin.

Gabel did not charge any legal complaint against Jack Osbourne.

Stelly is the ex-daughter-in-law of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne.

As a former actress Lisa acted in movies like Green Day: 21st Century Breakdown, Passed Over and Green Day: 21 Guns.

Her estimated net worth is $4 million.

She has 107k + followers on her Instagram account. Stelly keeps posting there frequently.

She loves to dye her hair in bold colors.

The post Lisa Stelly Net Worth, Did beautiful Stelly Having kids? by Abby Levenson appeared first on The TeCake.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js