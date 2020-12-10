Lisa Stelly: Is she and the pitch perfect star Skylar Astin dating?

Lisa Stelly is an actress and entrepreneur. However, she is more recognised for being the wife of Jack Osborne, son of Ozzy Osborne, a famous musician. Further, the two broke it off after some unfortunate events in their relationship. This did not take back her fame from her and she continued to receive attention even after that. She has also a brand of her own called Fancy Sprinkles. The store supplies sprinkle to bakers for confectionary purpose and this has earned her an income. Apart from this, she has also done modelling as a career before getting to acting.

Childhood and early life

Lisa Stelly was born on March 4, 1987, in California. She grew up in Los Angeles. Lisa had a happy childhood with her siblings and a loving family. She keeps her family out of the limelight of media. Therefore, there are very little details about her personal life and family. If we receive anything, we will be updating you on it.

Personal life and career

Lisa Stelly started her career as a model and did a good job at it as she worked for a number of magazines and fashion shows. Later, she made her debut in acting and took part in movies like Passed Over, Howard Stern on Demand, CSI Miami and an album A Gloria. She has also established a brand for herself which sells sprinkles.

Lisa married her longtime boyfriend Jack Osborne on October 7, 2018, in Hawaii. The couple had a child in the same year. Further, she also dealt with a miscarriage. The two welcomed their second child in 2013. Their names are Andy Rose Osbourne and Pearl Clementine Osbourne. In 2015, they had another child Minnie Theodora Osbourne. Lisa and Jack couldn’t continue their relationship for long. The couple got divorced in March 2019. This was also a surprise for their fans. She is now in a relationship with Skylar Astin. She revealed this through her Instagram account.

Also Read: Who is Lisa Marie Presley? Get to know about Lisa’s relationship with Michael Jackson!

What is the net worth of Lisa Stelly?

Lisa Stelly has a net worth of $4-$10 million as per latest reports. She has made abundant money from her business and acting career.

The post Lisa Stelly: Is she and the pitch perfect star Skylar Astin dating? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.