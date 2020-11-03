Lisa Addresses Harry Hamlin’s Son With Ursula Andress

Harry Robinson Hamlin – an American actor, entrepreneur, and author. born 30th of October 1951. Harry is well-known for his parts as Perseus in the 1981 fantasy movie Clash of the Titans and as Michael Kuzak in the legal drama show L.A. Law, for which he received three Golden Globe nominations.

What Could be Harry Hamlin Net Worth?

As an artist, he has performed in diverse movies, sitcoms, tv-series, and television shows. He has also highlighted in many stage plays. Besides acting, he is more a writer and entrepreneur, which attaches a decent income to his fortune.

His net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Harry built his net worth acting in movies and television. He was born in 1951, in California, Harry began learning the craft at Yale and earned his M.F.A.

Lisa Rinna to address Harrys’ Son

Star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress Lisa Rinna have been happily married to actor Harry Hamlin for 23 years, but before the couple got together and had two kids of their own, Harry had a son. Lisa rarely goes into detail about her husband’s past on the Bravo reality show, but on a trip to Rome with her mates, she unlocked about his former relationship with actor Ursula Andress.

While the females were admiring the architecture of the ancient Italian city, Lisa was reminded of her own home with Harry. While a drive around Rome, Lisa remarked, “I think this is why our house looks a bit like this because Hamlin lived here for three years and he adores this.”

How did the revelation happen?

When the others asked – why her husband was in Rome in the 70s and 80s, she dropped wholly about his past to Sutton Stracke, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais, explaining Harry’s romance with his co-star Ursula Andress. “He was with Ursula at the time and they had a child, she lived here,” she revealed. “They were doing Clash of the Titans together.”

Harry and Andress embraced their son, Dimitri Hamlin, in 1980 and stayed together for three long years before splitting in 1983. “Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri Hamlin is my love now,” Andress told People at the time. Before he tied the knot with Lisa, the Mad Men actor was mated to Laura Johnson from 1985-1989 and later, Nicollette Sheridan from 1991-1992.

The post Lisa Addresses Harry Hamlin’s Son With Ursula Andress by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.