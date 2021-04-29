Leslie Jones to host MTV Movie and TV Awards!

The famous comedian and actor Leslie Jones is all set to host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The awards show has been scheduled for 16 May, which is a Sunday. The show will telecast live from Los Angeles at 9 pm ET/PT.

The news was first announced by the network on Wednesday. MTV shared a celebratory video on Instagram announcing Jones to be the host of the award show. The post is captioned, “If there’s one person who loves movies and TV more than me….. it’s @lesdoggg (Leslie Jones). It just feels right for Leslie Jones to host the #MTVAwards- and it all goes down on Sunday, May 16 at 9pm!”

After that, Leslie Jones also shared the news via her social media with the same video. She wrote, “Guess who’s hosting the 2021 #MTVAwards!!? Get ready for some fun, y’all! Tune in Sunday May 16 @ 9 pm on @mtv… And VOTE now through Friday @6pm ET at vote.mtv.com!!”

Other than hosting the show, Leslie Jones is also nominated for her first MTV Movie & TV Award in the category- Best Comedic Performance for “Coming to America”. Before this, Jones has hosted BET Awards in 2017. The actor is best known for her work in SNL and Ghostbusters (2016). Jones is also the host and executive producer of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep reboot.

Leslie Jones is considered the biggest TV and movie enthusiast, and it’s evident in her social media posts. Her social media posts are full of her watching TV shows, movies or news channels, with her own commentary in the background, which is highly admired by her fans. Hence, her fans and people think it’s only fair to have Leslie Jones as the host of MTV Movie and TV awards, the ceremony which celebrates the best moments in movies and television over the past year.

Besides, this year, MTV is planning a two-night event for the 2021 revival of its Movie & TV Awards. As mentioned above, the main show is going to air live from LA on 16 May. The main event will be followed by followed by the inaugural installment of Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, celebrating reality TV 17 May.

