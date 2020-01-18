Lenovo is building another standalone VR headset

Lenovo hasn’t made the most effective wagers in digital fact up until now, however it looks like the business’s ready to attempt once again– according to a brand-new FCC declare the “Lenovo VR3030 S,” which business docs recognize as an upcoming standalone VRheadset

Standalone implies that like Lenovo’s previous Mirage Solo or the Oculus Quest, it should not need you to connect in a phone or COMPUTER, since the handling power is constructed right in. But where the unfortunate Mirage Solo depended on Google’s properly obsolete Daydream VR system, a brand-new headset will probably operate on a various one: probably Valve’s Steam VR, Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality, or perhaps even Facebook’s Oculus?

Speaking of Lenovo’s unfortunate wagers in digital fact, it’s an obscure reality that the Chinese electronic devices business lagged the Oculus Rift S headset– you recognize, the connected COMPUTER one that ended up playing 2nd fiddle to the standalone OculusQuest (Did you additionally recognize that a licensing bargain in between Sony as well as Lenovo is just how the Oculus headset can generally have the exact same headband as the PlayStation VR? Well currently you do.)

The Oculus Rift S. Don’ t be shocked if Lenovo’s following headset looks a great deal such as this.Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales/ TheVerge

While the FCC filings do not supply any kind of various other information on the brand-new standalone VR headset, we’re interested if Lenovo will certainly send FCC accreditation files for a brand-new collection of VR controllers, also– the Mirage Solo ended up depending on Google- constructed sticks, although Lenovo did end up building its very own straightforward two-button sticks for its second-gen Mirage AR headset with Disney.