Legendary Hip-Hop Producer Chucky Thompson dies at 53!

The prolific Hip-Hop producer Chucky Thompson, originally known as Carl “Chucky” Thompson has passed away. The producer, popularly known to have worked with greatest Hip-Hop artists of all time such as Notorious B.I.G AND Mary J Blige, was 53.

The news was confirmed by Thompson’s publicist Tamar Juda, who announced it in a statement to USA TODAY on Monday. The cause of Chucky’s death has not been disclosed. She stated, “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson. To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Other than Juda, audio engineer Gimel Androus Keaton, popularly known by his stage name Young Guru, also confirmed Chucky Thompson’s demise, as he mourned his friend on his Instagram on Monday. Keaton, along with a picture of him with Chuck, wrote, “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever.”

Keaton continued, “You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

Born in 1968, the hip-hop and R&B producer Chuck Thompson first came to be known in the music industry when he became the permanent member of Bad Boy Entertainment’s “Hitmen” team during the 1990s. Initially, the legendary producer had started working with Sean Combs, better known as his stage name Puff Daddy or P Diddy, and he gave his input and contribution.

Since then, Thompson has worked with esteemed artists in the field of music, particularly in hip-hop and R&B. His major productions include Mary J. Blige’s My Life, The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die and Faith Evans’s Faith and also Nas’ “One Mic”.

Back in 2011, Thompson had once opened up in an interview about how his career kick-started. He had told, “I ended up sending music to Puff right around the time he got fired from Uptown. We sent a CD to Puff; he heard the music and immediately got in touch with me. That’s how that got started. So that was my in, and that’s how it got started.”

Chuck was always a music enthusiast, and his skill with various musical instruments paved the way for him to become one of the legends in the musical industry. Beginning from collaborating with other fellow producers like Easy Mo Bee and Rashad Smith, he eventually landed on Bad Boy Entertainment’s “Hitmen” team.

One can tell the brilliance of Thompson with the fact that the producer won his first Grammy first for Mary J. Blige’s 1994 album “My Life”, which was also his first ever project with Bad Boy Records’ production team.

Clearly, the project “The Hitmen” has played an extremely important role in making Thompson’s career shine in the industry. One time, appreciating the project and the team, Thompson had said “A typical session was brotherhood, and that’s how we kick it with each other to this day. We talk damn near every month at least and stay connected.”

Throughout his career, Chucky has worked with Usher, Marian Carey, Ice Cube, Shareefa, Emily King, Chuck Brown, Busta Rhymes, Ne-Yo, Leela James, TLC, The Pebbles, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg and the list goes on. Chuck has been active in the music industry since 1990. However, his last or recent project was a remix of Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s song, “I See You.”

Last month, when he attended the Grammys, the hip-hop producer had told the grammy.com about his further plan. He stated at the time, “There are so many different facets to production, I’ve always wanted to cover all of the bases.”

As the news of his demise came to be known, the hip-hop artists from around the world, Chuck’s fans and friends remembered the legendary artist for his talent and his contribution in making their career and dream come true.

American rapper Deric Michael “D-Dot” Angelettie, better known by his stage name the Madd Rapper, took it to his Instagram to pay tribute to Thompson. He wrote, Damn! Big brother Moe! Un fuckin believable. Sad beyond words. And that smile. Ughhh!! Your heart was bigger than life. Rest well my friend. God Bless your family!!! #DCsFinest #GoGoChucky I used to call him. Gonna miss u big bro! #Hitmen4Life… Rest well Chucky T.”

On the other hand, RBA singer Tank also paid a tribute to Thompson I studied this man and I was eventually blessed to work with this man! A hometown hero and a legend to all who really do this! I thank God for your time here and pray to have your kind of impact on the universe… #RIP #ChuckyThompson”

