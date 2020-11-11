Lee Min-ho: The story to success!

Lee Min-ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model. Choi Min-ho, also known as Minho. He is best known for his stint as a member of the boy band ‘Shinee.’ He started his career in modeling and then eventually moved into acting. The success of Lee’s television series globally helped him to established as a top Hallyu star with a significant following worldwide. His followers are mostly in Asian and Western countries mostly in Italy, Spain, Australia, Canada, France, and the United States.

His net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Lee Min-ho Early Life –

Lee Minho was born on December 9, 1991, in Incheon. His family is well already in sports. His father is a well-known soccer coach. As a result, he was fascinated by soccer from childhood. His father encouraged him to take sports as a career but he had different aspirations.

As Lee grew up and went to school he kept playing soccer but his father realized that he is not fit to play the game. He had a small frame and less speed. His father gave up the dream of making him, soccer player.

His obsession with show business became evident as he entered teenhood. He then started working on his look and also started trying his luck as a model. In the early years of modeling, he did some local stints.

He studies at Konkuk University. He studied arts and culture film.

Lee Min-ho Career Life –

Seoul Broadcasting System’s show, ‘Inkigayo launched the boy’s band Shinee. The band consists of 5 members. In 2008 the band released his first album Replay and was liked by everyone. He was turning out to be the most popular member of the group. He was the 1st one to be featured in both the Korean and the Japanese versions of the single ‘Gee,’ by ‘Girl’s Generation.

Lee featured in many other music videos by other brands. His rising national popularity helped him to get offers in a variety of fiction series. In 2010 he made debut as an actor in a drama with Pianist. The drama was critically and commercially successful. 2012 turned out to be a major year for Lee. He was offered the lead role in “To The Beautiful You”. In July 2013 Lee made a major appearance in ‘Medical Top Team.’ He played the lead role in ‘Because It’s The First Time’ in the year 2015. By 2016 Lee become the most popular South Korean actor.

Some of his major work includes – To the Beautiful You, Medical Top Team Because It’s The First Time, Derailed, etc.

Lee Min-ho Personal Life –

Lee has been rumored to be dating Sulli and then Yuri but nothing is confirmed.

