LeBron Raymone James life journey to success !

LeBron Raymone James is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is considered one of the greatest NBA players in history. He is the only player in NBA history to have brought NBA Championships to three franchises as Finals MVP. His net worth estimated to be $480 million.

LeBron Raymone James Early Life –

LeBron was born on December 30, 1984 (Akron, Ohio). At the time of his birth, his mother was just 16 years of age. His father had a criminal record so was not involved in his life. When he was small his life was full of struggle. The family shifted house very often to find work. Later his mother realized that he would better in a stable family he allowed him to move with the family of Frank Walker. Frank was a local youth football coach. When LeBron was 9 he was introduced to basketball by Frank.

LeBron started playing organized basketball when he was in class 5th. He later played Amateur Athletic Union basketball for the Northeast Ohio Shooting Stars. The team got successful at the local and national levels. He went to St. Vincent–St. Mary High School.

LeBron Raymone James Career Life –

As a newcomer, LeBron averaged 21 points and 6 rebounds per game for the St. Vincent-St. Mary varsity basketball team. The team got Division III state title. They were the only boy’s high school team in Ohio to finish the season undefeated. Later they became state champions. He was named Ohio Mr. Basketball for his outstanding play. He was then selected to the USA Today- All-USA First Team.

LeBron has featured in Slam an American basketball magazine before the start of the junior year. During the season he also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He was the first high school basketball underclassman to do so. He gained played well and was again named as Ohio Mr. Basketball and again got selected to the USA Today- All-USA First Team. He became the 1st junior to be named as male basketball Gatorade Player of the Year awards. Throughout his senior year, LeBron traveled around the country to play a number of the national rank teams.

List of games he played – Cleveland Cavaliers team for 2003 NBA draft, Eastern Conference for NBA All-Star Game 2004-2005, 2006 All-Star Game, NBA Conference Final, MVP Seasons 2008-2010, etc.

LeBron Raymone James Personal Life –

LeBron has three children with Savannah Brinson (high school sweetheart). They married on September 14, 2013.

