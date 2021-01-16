Lea Michele: What is the success story and net worth of this personality?

Lea Michele is well known for her role as Rachel Berry in the series Glee. She received many positive reviews along with several nominations and accolades for this role. She has won the Emmy, four People’s Choice, three Teen Choice and a Satellite Award. Lea also got two nominations for the Golden Globe. Along with this, she is also a singer and author. Some of her singles are “Cannonball”, “Louder” and “Places”. However, this actress who earns millions was once called as someone who was not “pretty enough” for the entertainment industry. If you want to know more about her story, childhood, spouse, kids, career and net worth, keep reading. Before that, let me take you through some quick facts about Lea Michele.

Quick Facts About Lea Michele

Renowned for her role as Rachel Berry in Glee

Born on: August 29, 1986

Age: 34

Profession: actress, author, singer

Married to: Zandy Reich

Kids: Ever Leo

Siblings: none

How She Became Famous?

Lea Michele was born in The Bronx, New York City, New York to Edith and Mark David Sarfati. Her mother was a retired nurse and her father a real estate agent. She began her career at a very young age of eight. She began her work in Broadway and worked in movies like Les Misérables, Ragtime and Fiddler on the Roof. Moreover, she was also a multi-talented student. She was a strong participant in the choir, volleyball and debate club. She used to also work part-time while she attended Tenafly High School. Lea made her debut again through a Broadway musical Spring Awakening. After this, she made her appearances in movies and landed in Glee which gained her immense popularity.

However, she began exploring her career in the music industry and released her first solo album in 2013. This song made to the top of the charts. Her other albums are “Places” and “Christmas in the City”. Apart from this, she has written several books like “Brunette Ambition”, “You First: Journal Your Way to Your Best Life”.

Personal life

Lea Michele was initially in a relationship with Cory Monteith until his death in 2013. However, she then married to businessman Zandy Reich. The couple together has a son Ever Leo.

Net worth of Lea Michele

Lea Michele has a net worth of $13 million as of 2021. This money comes from her career in the entertainment and music industry. However, the young actress is also a philanthropist and is involved in many charities like Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS, PETA, Human Rights Campaign, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity.

