Lava waves in the Bay of Rainbows

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of image
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of image
Feb4, 2020/ 6: 30 pm
Equipment
Canon EOS M100, 90 mm Mak-Cas, focal point at 150 x
Description
There is a brief home window of time when you can see the crease ridges in the Bay ofRainbows When the Moon is 73% brightened, This takes place on Lunar Day 10. These waves were developed by lava circulation right into the effect container specified by the JuraMts
CLASSIFICATIONS
About
dr. ski
Studentofthe(*********************************************************** )Sphere forthe last50 years;40 years from mid-Northern latitudes and alsothe last10 years fromTropical latitudes.What an experience!
