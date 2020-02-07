Lava waves in the Bay of Rainbows

Photographer

dr. ski

Email

dktrski@yahoo.com.ph

Location of image

Valencia, Philippines

Date/Time of image

Feb4, 2020/ 6: 30 pm

Equipment

Canon EOS M100, 90 mm Mak-Cas, focal point at 150 x

Description

There is a brief home window of time when you can see the crease ridges in the Bay ofRainbows When the Moon is 73% brightened, This takes place on Lunar Day 10. These waves were developed by lava circulation right into the effect container specified by the JuraMts

.

.

.

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(*********************************** )(******************************************** )(***************************************************** )(************************************ & )&(*********************************************** )Pictures

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

About

dr. ski

Studentofthe(*********************************************************** )Sphere forthe last50 years;40 years from mid-Northern latitudes and alsothe last10 years fromTropical latitudes.What an experience! . &#(************************ );. .

.