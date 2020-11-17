Lamar Odom: Are Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr still engaged or broken up?

Not long ago, the NBA Star Lamar Odom and fiance Sabrina called off their engagement. In fact, Sabrina made some serious comments about Lamar. However, both of them were recently seen together celebrating their one year engagement Anniversary. So what really happened? Let’s dig into it.

Who is Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr?

Lamar Odom is an American professional basketball player. Certainly, he is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Moreover, he has won championships in 2009 and 2010. Way before Sabrina Parr, Odom dated Liza Morales, with who he had three children, Destiny and Jayden. Ten years later, Odom got married to Khloé Kardashian after a month of dating. Later, they got separated in December 2016.

Sabrina Parr, on the other hand, is a health and lifestyle coach. She is also a personal trainer. Moreover, Sabrina is the author of “The Natural Body Guide”. Certainly, Sabrina herself has gone through a drastic change to being fit.

Lamar and Sabrina’s Engagement

Lamar and Sabrina had been couple goals for people. Apparently, both of them started dating in August last year. Subsequently, the NBA star proposed to Sabrina Parr after three months of dating. Clearly Sabrina said accepted the proposal. Moreover, the video of Odom proposing to Sabrina at Myles Chefetz’s Prime 112 restaurant in Miami went viral. The news engagement surprised their fans.

However, the love was showered on the couple all over the social media. Later, the couple celebrated a lavish engagement party in September 2020.

Sabrina called of the engagement

Almost after a year of engagement, Sabrina publicly announced that she is no longer engaged to Lamar Odom. She shared the news via her Instagram stories. Sabrina Parr said that since she has always been honest and transparent, she has to be the first one to tell her followers that she is no longer engaged to Lamar Odom. She also stated how difficult the decision was for her. But it is the best option for her and her children.

Above all, Parr also talked about how Lamar Odom has a few things he has to work through alone. Even though she called of the engagement, she admitted that she loves the Odom. However, she is no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. At the end of the post, Sabrina wished Lamar good luck.

Sabrina and Lamar back together?

After all this, Sabrina and Lamar reunited to celebrate 1st year anniversary of their engagement. In fact, they had a getaway and they can be seen close to each other. Subsequently, Sabrina shared a series of posts on her social media. They could be seen in the airport and celebrating their anniversary in the evening.

However, it is not yet clear if the couple is back together or not. There has been no announcement from either of them. Nonetheless, the celebration seemed like they are “apparently back together”.

