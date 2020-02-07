Lagoon Nebula (upper left), Trifid Nebula (lower corner) and Loreta Nebula (upper right).

Photographer

barretosmed

Email

barretosmed@hotmail.com

Location of picture

Munhoz – MG – Brazil

Date/Time of picture

June 20, 2019

Equipment

ZWO ASI 1600 MM COLED ASIAIR (assisting, catching and picking every little thing through mobile) TS 80 mm 6 aspects 10 x 300 bin1 L 20 X 300 BIN1 halpha 45 x200 bin2 RGB

Description

Located concerning 3,500 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius, the galaxies are clouds of interstellar dirt and gas. Its red radiance originates from ionized hydrogen gas and lit by young warm celebrities with galaxies. The blue component of the Trifid Nebula is a cooler cloud of dirt that mirrors heaven light of the warm celebrities. Several little, round and dark locations are seen within the LagoonNebula They are referred to as Bok beads and are clouds of interstellar gas and dirt going through a tightening stage that can result in star development.

Website

https://www.astrobin.com/full/c1au9g/0/?nc=user

About barretosmed

NATURAL OF BARRETOS, I LIVE TODAY IN SAO PAULO.

AMATEUR, radiologist and medical ASTRONOMER. ASTROBIN: https://www.astrobin.com/users/Fernando_Menezes/. FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014419487496

