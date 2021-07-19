Lady Gaga to perform “One Last Time” with Tony Bennett in NYC!

Lady Gaga is reuniting with her long-time friend Tony Bennett to perform “One Last Time” on stage in New York City.

The two brilliant artists are collaborating to perform a two night concert titled “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.” The concert will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on 3 August and 5th August, falling on Bennett’s 95th birthday.

The duo took it to their respective social media platforms to announce the news with their fans on Monday. Gaga wrote on Twitter, “One Last Time! An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,”

Meanwhile, Tony posted the announcement on his Twitter as well. He wrote, “It’s been too long! Ready for live music again? Join @LadyGaga & me at @RadioCity August 3rd & 5th. Am looking forward to be on the Great Stage again, and can’t wait to see you there!”

As per Bennett’s post, the tickets for the two day concert featuring Bennett and Lady Gaga will go on sale on Thursday at 10am ET at LiveNation.com. On the other hand, general ticket sales will begin the following day at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

Besides, the audience aged 16 years old and over need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend the concert. People are also required to provide a proof for the same.

This concert is going to be Bennett’s last performance in the city. Earlier this year, Bennett revealed in an interview with AARP magazine that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016. Gaga has been a part of Bennett’s personal lives. In fact, before the revelation of his disease, Bennett’s son Danny had checked in with Gaga about making the news public, to which she had said, “Absolutely, it’s just another gift that he can give to the world.”

Gaga and Bennett also have an album together titled “Cheek to Cheek”, which was released in 2014. Additionally, the two friends and mega stars have already completed their second album together, which was set for a spring release.

