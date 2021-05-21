Lady Gaga reveals she was sexually abused and impregnated at 19!

The 12 times Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga shared her experience of sexual abuse on the hand of a producer at the age of 19. She made these revelations in a recent teary interview Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s show “The Me You Can’t See”.

Gaga revealed she got pregnant and had a total psychotic break years after the abuse. Gaga said, “I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off… And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

The Academy Award winner Gaga did not mention the name of the producer as she said she doesn’t want to face that person again.

This was Gaga’s first time addressing the abuse and its impact on her mental health. Earlier, Gaga did reveal that she was taking anti-psychotic medication for some mental issues. However, she remained silent about the rape for seven years, and revealed it for the first time in 2014.

Gaga told, “First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick… Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

As told by her, the incident impacted Gaga so badly that while her career was flourishing with “A Star is Born” and her Academy Award, she was actually going through a “total psychotic break”.

She told, “For a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

Gaga added, “I didn’t know how to even think about it, I didn’t know how to accept it, I didn’t know how to not blame myself or think it was my fault… It was something that really changed my life. It changed who I was completely. It changed my body, it changed thoughts.”

