La La Anthony: How much is the net worth of this bestselling author?

La La Anthony is a multitalented woman. She is a businesswoman, author, producer and actress. The basketball fans might know her as the former spouse of Carmelo Anthony. He is a player of Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. She has hosted shows in VH1 like Flavor of Love, I Love New York, For the Love of Ray J, and Real Chance of Love. Further, she entered the entertainment industry with her skills of acting. She has stood in the spotlight for her work in various fields. To know more about this talented celebrity, continue reading.

Childhood and early life

La La Anthony was born on June 25, 1981, in Brooklyn, New York, US. She is of Puerto-Rican native. There is very little information about his parents. She has three siblings, two sisters and one brother. Even when she was young, she was a very active person but her passion always was in music. She did her studies in communication at Howard University. However, she did not graduate.

Personal life and career

She began her career in a radio station WHTA-FM as an intern but was later given her own show along with the rapper Ludacris. La La Anthony was in the radio industry for a while and later moved to on TV experience. She co-hosted two shows namely Direct Effect and Total Request Live. She had a talk with many very famous celebrities during this. After this, she launched the Krossover Productions.

Her first film was Two Can Play That Game. Other roles she has taken up was in movies and shows like Think Like a Man and Baggage Claim, NYC22 and Single Ladies. After being engaged to the basketball player, she also had a show called La La’s Full Court Wedding. This show received considerable positive feedback from its viewers. La La further went on to launch her brands in cosmetics and dress line which are MOTIVES, 5th & Mercer. She is the author of the books The Love Playbook and the Power Playbook.

She was initially hitched to Carmelo Anthony. Moreover, the couple also had a son named Kiyan Carmelo Anthony. The wedding was a major event and was filmed to be part of her show. However, every relationship has ups and downs. The couple also faced issues of cheating and broke it off.

Also Read: Reena Dutte: Net worth, personal life, career and other updates

The net worth of La La Anthony

La La Anthony has a net worth of $9 million. All of this, she has earned through her long years of being part of the entertainment industry.

The post La La Anthony: How much is the net worth of this bestselling author? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.