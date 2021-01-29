La Anthony: How much does the celebrity earn?

La La Anthony is a well-known figure and ex-wife of basketball player Carmelo Anthony. She became popular after she appeared in Flavor of Love, I Love New York, For the Love of Ray J, and Real Chance of Love. She is also an actress, author and businesswoman. Over the years of her career, she has made herself a place in the entertainment industry. Now that you know about her career let’s move on to know further details. This article will tell you about her net worth, personal life and childhood. Here are some quick facts to know about her before going further.

Quick facts about La La Anthony

La La Anthony was born in Brooklyn, New York. There are no details about her parents available as she maintains a private personal life. She was interested in acting and music from a young age. La La is also a student at Howard University. However, she made her debut through radio WHTA-FM, HOT 97.5. Even in high school, she had her own show Future Flavas. During this time, 92.3 The Beat offered her a job as a co-host. Thus she joined the MTV. Further, she began her career in acting after appearing in Two Can Play That Game. Other movies she has starred in are “Think Like a Man”, “Baggage Claim”, “Urban Massacre“, “Monster Island” and “You Got Served”.

Her other ventures are business. She has her own line of cosmetics known as MOTIVES and also a clothing line called “5th & Mercer”. Moreover, she is also the author of The Love Playbook and The Power Playbook.

Personal Life

La met Carmelo through a mutual friend, and they both started dating. The couple got married in 2010. They have two children. However, recently they had issues regarding cheating and infidelity.

Net worth of La La Anthony

La La has a net worth of $13 million. The celebrity has amassed this wealth through her career in acting and as a host. This number will increase in the upcoming years as the celebrity has a long way to go.

