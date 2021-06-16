Kylie Jenner is back together with ex Travis Scott!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be back together two years after their split. The couple made the announcement by appearing on the red carpet together along with their daughter Stormi for 72nd annual Parsons Benefit on Tuesday.

Above all, rapper Travis Scott declared his love for his “wifey” Kylie Jenner during his acceptance speech. “Stormi, I love you and Wifey, I love you,” said Travis Scott giving a shoutout to his daughter and wife, while accepting his award at the ceremony.

Later, the Kylie also shared pictures from the red carpet on their respective social media. In the picture uploaded by Kylie on Instagram, Scott and Jenner look cozy while posing together and Scott can be seen hugging her from behind. Without saying much, Kylie captioned the photo “24 hours in NYC.”

As the pictures clearly indicates the reunion of the “SICKO MODE” rapper- Travis Scott and Kylie cosmetics founder- Kylie Jenner, fans and friends have gone crazy. The comment section is filled with happy and excited comments. One of the people commented “THIS IS WHAT WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR”, and for many, Kylie and Travis are again “Mom and Dad”.

The rumors of Travis and Kylie being into each other even after breakup have been around for a long time. In May, the two stars were reported to be “all over each other” for Scott’s 29th birthday. They also have been photographed at Disneyland together. But now, it is clear that the two have gotten back together.

Kylie was in New York for a short period only to be with Travis for the ceremony. According to insider Entertainment Tonight, an insider told them that Kylie and Travis are “messing around and having fun together. They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.”

The couple appeared at the event all dressed up. Kylie looked mouth dropping in a green body hugging Jean Paul Gaultier midi dress. Alongside, Scott appeared looking crisp in a black suit. Best of all, Stormi, the youngest member of the family known for creating fashion buzz, wore a black dress paired with blue-and-white Nike sneakers.

The post Kylie Jenner is back together with ex Travis Scott! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.