Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s love Erica Fernandes’s net worth, career

The infamous Indian Television actor, model as well as a movie star, Erica Fernandes is known for her roles in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was born on the 7th of May 1993 in Mumbai, India to parents Ralph and Lavina Fernandes, a Konkani Mangalorean Catholic family. She is also the owner of many titles, including Fresh Face during the beauty pageant in 2012.

Quick factoid of Erica Fernandes

Famous for: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kaautii Zindagii Kay

Known as: TV series actress and model

Date of birth: 7th May 1993

Parents: Ralph Fernandes and Lavina Fernandes

Studies: Did schooling at Holy Cross High School and B. A at SIES College dropped out at St. Andrew’s College.

Boyfriend: Rumored boyfriend Shaheer Sheikh

Tv debut: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Movie debut: Tamil movie, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu

Nationality: Indian

Net worth: Estimated to be around 6-7 crores.

How did Erica earn every Indian household sensational?

Erica Fernandes came to the spotlight in 2012 with her participation in various pageants. She initially got the opportunity to starre in a Tamil film named, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. In 2014, Erica made her Kannada debut with the movie, Ninnidalee. And in the Bollywood field, she did her debut Hindi film, Babloo Happy Hai. Erica became famous in Tollywood, and soon in 2014, made a role in the film Galipatam.

Sadly, most of Erica’s movies met with a delay, such as her film Vizhithiru.

In 2016, Erica jumped into the small screen field and surprisingly nailed her debut performance as the main lead, Sonakshi Bose in the Sony TV’s soap opera alongside Shaheer Sheikh, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Sooner, starting from 2018 to 2020, Erica played as Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan in Star Plus’s series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Erica Fernandes is a well-known personality and bagged the 4th position in the Times of India’s Most Desirable Women on Television for the past two times. She is currently being a YouTuber by inspiring people to self-care through a healthy lifestyle.

The net worth of Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes makes money from her television, modeling, and film accomplishments. As of 2020, it was estimated that the net worth of Erica Fernandes is to be around six to seven crores.

