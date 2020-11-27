Kristin Cavallari: Personal life, career and net worth of this TV personality

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County fans are aware of the television personality Kristin Cavallari. She is also a fashion designer and has tried her skills in acting as well. Kristin also has a reality show for herself known as Very Cavallari. This shows her life in Nashville with her husband Jay Cutler. However, recent rumors express the couple having problems in their relationship. She is also a fashion designer and owns her business line called Uncommon James. Read to know more about the early life, personal life, career, and net worth of this celebrity.

Childhood and early life

Kristin Cavallari was born on January 5, 1987, in Denver, Colorado, US. Her parents are Judith Eifrig and Dennis Cavallari. She also has a brother Michael Cavallari who passed away due to hypothermia. Her parents got divorced and she moved to Colorado with her mother. However, due to getting in trouble and other issues, her mother sends her to live with her father. Kristin graduated from Laguna Beach Highschool. She started her career in television since junior school.

Personal life and career

Her career began with the reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The plot involved her on and off relationship with her boyfriend Stephen Colletti and the forming of a love triangle between the two and Lauren Conrad. Se then went on to cast in “Get This Party Started” which later got canceled. Kristin has done other shows after this like “Veronica Mars,” “CSI: NY,” “Cane,” and “Adventures in Hollywood”. She then starred in the spin-off of Laguna Beach. Kristin also took part in the show Dancing with the Stars. She went on to pursue her business ventures and began Uncommon James, a business line selling jewelry and home goods. Kristin has also worked her way through writing and wrote the best selling books “True Roots,” and “Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it all Work”.

Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler and the couple has three children. However, they have decided to call it off this year.

What is the net worth of Kristin Cavallari?

Kristin Cavallari is known to have a net worth of around $30 million. She has definitely achieved to earn quite an amount through her careers in Tv, fashion and even writing.

