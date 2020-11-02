Kris Jenner: How much is her Net Worth in 2020?

Kris Jenner is an American reality television star, producer, media personality, and author. She is a businesswoman and entrepreneur. Kris is probably most famous for appearing on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and for being the mother of reality starlets Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

How was her Early Life?

Kristen Mary Houghton was born on November 5, 1955 in San Diego, California. Her parents are Mary Jo Shannon and Robert True Houghton. Her childhood was rocky, and she has described her father as having a toxic personality and her parents always fighting. Her parents divorced when she was seven years old, and her mother received full custody of the children due to domestic problems.

Robert left the family completely, and Mary Jo raised Kris and her younger sibling Karen in Clairemont, California. A few years later, her mother got married to Harry Shannon. Kris graduated in 1973 from Clairemont High School. After high school, she did a stint working at a donut shop, and she also worked for one year as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

How did Kris Jenner start her career?

Along with starring on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Jenner runs Jenner Communications, based in L.A. She is the manager of her five daughter’s careers and has nicknamed herself the “momager” of the family. Jenner released an autobiography in November 2011 titled “Kris Jenner…and All Things Kardashian”. Passionate about cooking, she also wrote a cookbook, “In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites”. It was published in October 2014.

What about her personal life?

When she was 8 years old, Jenner discovered she had a cancerous bone tumor. It did not grow, and she was cleared after surgery to remove it.

She confessed that when she was married to Robert, she had an affair with soccer player Todd Waterman, which eventually led to their divorce. Kris has been dating entertainment businessman Corey Gamble since 2014. He is 25 years her junior.

How much is Kris Jenner Net Worth?

Kris Jenner’s Net Worth in 2020 is estimated at around $170 million approximately. She also owns Kylie’s beauty business for $600 million.

