Kokilaben Reacted on her trending video, Proud my characters is Subject of memes

Saath nibhana Sathiya fame Rupal Patel’s mashup meme video has been trending on social media. The video is featuring with her and show’s other actress Rucha Hasabins (Rashi) and Giaa Manek(Gopi Bahu)

In the viral clip, Rupal, who plays female authority “Kokilaben” in the show, can be seen rapping to reprove her daughters-in-law in an auto-tuned video. Here is the video

First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot •

Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Dhanyawaad! #kokilaben #gopinahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios pic.twitter.com/4TcWwAcH7q

— Yashraj Mukhate (@YBMukhate) August 21, 2020

Yashraj Mukhate creates the rapping video. He is an artist maker from Aurangabad, changed over the little scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya into the humorous music video.

Reaction of “Kokilaben”

What’s more, presently, Rupal responds to her viral clip saying the character of “Kokilaben” was an achievement in her vocation. About the video by Yashraj, Rupal told us that she came in contact with him and offered her thanks.

Rupal tod in an interview, “My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma, sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realized that it’s rap, and he has used my dialogues for it. I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude.

She mentioned that only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that “Kokilaben” is one of them.

We let you know that Rupal is presently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles.

Other Video

Yashraj Mukhate has also created a rapping video on Rakhi Sawat. Here is the instagram post that confimes it:

First collaboration with Rakhi • Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra • Only Rakhi Sawant can say "Yedi" in a way that sounds like a biiig gaali.

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate) on Aug 1, 2020 at 3:46am PDT

The post reads First collaboration with Rakhi • Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra • Only Rakhi Sawant can say “Yedi” in a way that sounds like a big gaali.

Toh guys, apne pagal aur yede dosto ko tag kijiye aur comments me bataiye ki ye remix kaisa laga?



