Kobe Bean Bryant professional basketball player journey of life !

Kobe Bean Bryant was an American professional basketball player. With the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association, he spends his entire 20 years of career. He was one of the greatest players of all time. He won 5 NBA championships, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 18-time All-Star, 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and 2008 NBA most valuable player. His net worth is estimated to be $600 million.

Kobe Bean Bryant Early Life –

Kobe was born in Philadelphia (23 August 1978). He was the youngest of the three children. His father Joe Bryant was also a basketball player. He came from a Catholic family. When he was three he started playing basketball. His favorite team was the Lakers. His father retired from the NBA when he was 6 years. The family then moved to Rieti in Italy so that his father could play basketball at a lower level. They moved to many places Reggio Calabria, Pistoia, and Reggio Emilia.

When he was in Reggio Emila Kobe began to basketball seriously. His grandmother used to send him mail in which videos of NBA games are there so that he could learn. He would come to the United States in the summer to play in a basketball summer league. He studied at Bala Cynwyd Middle School in Philadelphia, Lower Merion High School in Ardmore Philadelphia. He played with the Varsity basketball team as a newcomer. He went to Adidas ABCD Camp where he earned the 1995 senior MVP award.

Kobe Bean Bryant Career Life –

Kobe had worked out in Los Angeles before the 1996 NBA Draft. He scrimmaged against former Lakers players Micheal Cooper and Law Drew. He debuted in the Summer Pro League in Long Beach, California. He participated in the Rookie Challenge during All-Star Weekend. He won the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest and became the youngest dunk champion at the age of 18. His performance all throughout the year earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team.

In the year 1999, he participated in the league’s All-NBA, All-Star, and All-Defensive teams. He played 1999-2000 seasons. The team won 67 games. He then played continuous seasons from 20001 till 2016. He had several ups and downs. He won many awards like the NBA Most Valuable Player Award 2008, Best NBA Player ESPY Award 2010, 2008, NBA Final Most Valuable Player Award 2009, 2010, NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award 2007,2009, 2011, NBA All-Defensive Team 2009, 2010,2 2011, NBA All-Rookie Team 1997, etc.

Kobe Bean Bryant Personal Life –

Kobe married Vanessa Bryant on 18 April 2001. He had 4 daughters. He died in 26.January 2020 in a helicopter crash.

