KISS postpones their concert as Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19!

The popular American rock band KISS has postponed their concert that was scheduled for today at Burgettstown as the band member Paul Stanley has COVID-19.

This news was so sudden and surprising as some of the viewers were already on their way to the concert when they got to know about the cancellation. In fact, some were already at the gates of the venue with their tickets ready to enter. The lead vocalist of KISS, Paul Stanley, has been found positive for COVID-19 even though he was fully vaccinated.

The news was announced by the band via their official social media handle. Writing on Facebook, the band stated, “Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP.”

Here You Go! pic.twitter.com/7Ef7oYEh6y

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the post further read. The band continued, “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

KISS’ concert at Burgettstown tonight was one of the show from their ongoing tour, which is supposed to be the band’s final tour ever. The same tour was halted once before due to the ongoing pandemic, which resumed in the summer of 2021.

There is no update on when the band will be able to pick up with the tour or how many next concerts would need to be cancelled.

Additionally, Paul Stanley himself took it to his Twitter to update and calm his fans down. The 69-year-old musician tweeted, “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute non sense.”

Stanley further stated, “A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly negative. As of late this afternoon, I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow!”

Certainly, the news have upset the fans of the Rock and Roll Fame inductee band KISS. However, people have wished for fast recovery for Paul as well and shared their best wishes to the band. A disappointed fan commented on the announcement post by KISS, “My husband and I have tickets for the show tonight… we were so excited as we have never seen KISS. We were waiting at the gates when they told us it was canceled. Sending prayers to Paul.”

Another fan wrote, “So sorry to hear (Paul Stanley) has COVID. Extremely disappointed to drive four hours and get a hotel room and get to the gates and find out it has been cancelled. Testing and results should be done hours before a show.”

Other than that, people also praised the band’s previous performance which they gave at t Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, where they also celebrated Gene Summons’ (bassist) 72nd birthday. A fan wrote, “Just seen them last night in Toledo. They rocked it out of the house. Paul did sound a bit hoarse, but did an amazing job. Prayers to Paul for a speedy recovery.”

This is the last tour by the rock band KISS, which has been named “The End of the Road World Tour.” The tour began in January 2021 with the band’s first performance at at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Announced in 2018, the tour was originally set to begin in 2019, which it indeed did with an opening act from the professional painter David Garibaldi. That year, KISS majorly covered the the European leg of the tour with some shows in North America. Subsequently, the band was supposed to enter the North American in 2020.

Needless to say, the tour eventually got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KISS announced that the tour would resume in 2021, which had almost 150 shows left.

Unfortunately, the tour has once again paused with a show at Burgettstown, as the lead vocalist Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, in the tour program for the band’s last tour, Stanley had said, “Kiss is much more than a rock and roll band. The band and its fans are a tribe. It’s humbling for me that we can be the magnet that brings people together. What we have with the fans is reciprocity. The fans are our oxygen, they are our blood. They make it possible for us to exist. This tour is a celebration of 40 years of that connection between Kiss and the fans.”

The future plan and dates for the tour will be announced by the band soon. As of now, the rock band KISS has been able to make for only a few concerts. There is a long way for this tour to go. So far, the band has covered two legs of the concerts- first leg of North America and European Leg.

Further, the band’s final concert is distributed as-

Leg 3 – North America (ongoing)

Leg 4 – Asia

Leg 5 – United States

Leg 6 – United States

Leg 7 – Australia

Las Vegas Residency

Leg 8 – Latin America

Leg 9 – Europe

The post KISS postpones their concert as Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.