KISS: Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19 after Paul Stanley!

The American band KISS has further postponed their upcoming events from their world tour as the members of the group have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, KISS had announced the postponement of their Burgettstown’s concert as the guitarist Paul Stanley was found positive for the virus. However, Paul has now recovered, but, another member of the group has contracted the infection.

Recently, KISS announced further postponement of few of their upcoming shows as after Paul, the bassist and co-vocalist for the band, Gene Simmons, also has the virus. The band made the announcement on Tuesday that their tour dates for the next four days have been pushed back.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe

— KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, all the band members and crew are fully vaccinated.

Sharing the statement on Twitter, KISS stated, “KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted he has recovered form COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.”

The statement further stated when the band will be back on stage to resume their tour which has been on since 2019. “The band and the crew members will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days and the doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvene, CA.”

Moreover, those who bought the tickets for the stated days will be refunded. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to the ticket holders,” said the statement by KISS,

The shows that have been postponed are-

September 1- Clarkson, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2- Dayton, OH at Wright State University Nutter Center

September 4- Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5- Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater- Summerfest Grounds

The American rock band KISS, which was formed in 1973, embarked on their final tour “End of the Road” tour in January 2019. However, ever since the completion of the European leg of the tour, the band has been needing to postpone the rest of the tour for a long time.

Initially, the band’s final tour had to be paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Subsequently, in December 2020, KISS finally announced the resumption of their final tour during the summer of 2021. Finally, the tour began in January 2021 with the band’s first performance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

However, as the pandemic was still on, the band members were being tested for the virus frequently. One of such days, the band’s guitarist, 69-year-old Paul Stanley was announced to have tested positive for COVID-19. Needless to say, the shows lined up for that day and the next few days were pushed back.

The news of Paul having COVID and postponement of the show came as a shock as the visitors/audience had already reached the venue at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA.

The band announced on back then, “Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the post further read. The band continued, “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

In fact, people had become so worried that Paul himself took it to Twitter to calm everyone down. The 69-year-old musician tweeted, “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute non sense.” Stanley further stated, “A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly negative. As of late this afternoon, I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow!”

As Paul Stanley announced his recovery, Gene Simmons was found positive for the virus.

Moreover, the news has received mix reactions from the fans of the rock band. A fan, supporting the band and Gene Simmons wrote, “Gene, hope you and your crew are well very soon! Thank you for your bravery in asking people to protect themselves as well as others and listen to the CDC advice… I guess I never knew just how seriously YOU ROCK!”

On the other hand, a disappointed and angry fan asked the band to call off the entire tour at once. The person tweeted, “Do us all a favor and cancel ALL future tour dates, the end of the road was 20 years ago for you guys, some bands are tolerable when they are old and gray but you are not one of them. It would be nice if you could just go away and stop trying so hard to be relevant, it’s OVER!!!

The 72-year-old bassist, Gene Simmons himself is subtly countering such mean comments and also shared a screenshot from news article which stated CDC’s report about how vaccinated adults are less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID.

Besides, Gene has been vocal about the COVID-19 pandemic and infection, and has been using his social media to educate people about the same.

Replying to one mean comment which asked why Gene is “pedaling so often” for the infection, on Twitter, Gene wrote, “… worldwide Covid infection is 218 million. That’s 200,000,000 individual human beings. Besides the ones who have sadly passed on, the rest suffer with excruciating pain, some with tubes down their throats and so on… That’s why, Genius.

However, the majority of fans have come in support of the band countering such mean and rude comments about the band and their event.

Additionally, the band recently announced the tickets for their upcoming “The KISS Kruise.” The band shared via Twitter, “#KISSNAVY! Under 60 days until WE set sail TOGETHER on @TheKISSKruise X! Get ready for days of sun & nights of fist pumping Rock & Roll on our ULTIMATE #KISS adventure! October 29- November 3.”

