KISS announces new tour dates!

The popular American rock band KISS has announced the new dates for their ongoing tour called “End of the Road” tour, which had to multiple postponements throughout the year.

Finally, after postponing five show recently, the band has revealed the new dates for the future concerts for their last tour were revealed via their social media. Sharing the news on their official Instagram account, the band wrote, “We will return to the stage this Thursday, September 9th at the @fivepointamphitheatre in Irvine, California! All other shows remain unchanged. @livenation. Rescheduled show dates & info is now live at www.KISSOnline.com.”

This year has been a harsh for KISS, who is out on their one last world tour. In the recent past, the band had to pause the shows twice as the band members Paul Stanley and Gene Summons were found positive for COVID-19 at different time.

As per the news shared by the rock band, they will be back on stage on 9th September, performing at Irvine, California at the Fivepoint Amphitheater. Other than that, no major changes have been made with the future dates.

Here is the entire list of the shows that KISS will be performing on respective dates-

“End Of The Road” tour dates:

09 September – Irvine, CA at the FivePoint Amphitheatre

10 September- Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 September- Wheatland, CA at the Toyota Amphitheatre

17 September- Ridgefield, WA at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

18 September- George, WA at the Gorge Amphitheatre

21 September- Boise, ID at the ExtraMile Arena

22 September- West Valley City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre

23 September- Sparks, NV at the Nugget Event Center

25 September- Chula Vista, CA at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 September- Phoenix, AZ at the Ak-Chin Pavilion

28 September- Hidalgo, TX at the Payne Arena

29 September- Del Valle, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater

01 October – Fort Worth, TX at the Dickies Arena

02 October- Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center

05 October- Biloxi, MI at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

06 October- Lafayette, LA at the Lafayette Cajundome

08 October- West Palm Beach, FL at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre

09 October- Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 October- Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

13 October- Burgettstown, PA at the The Pavilion at Star Lake

15 October- Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre

16 October- Tinley Park, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

17 Oct- Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center

Most of these dates are same as before, the only rescheduled dates in this list are the last five events i.e. from October 10 till October 17. The rescheduled concerts are the ones which were cancelled in the recent past due to COVID-19 cases within the band.

Originally, KISS was scheduled to play in Burgettstown on 27th August, which had to be cancelled as the guitarist and lead vocalist Paul Stanley had contracted the coronavirus. Later, as Paul announced his full recovery, Gene Summons was reported to have COVID-19. However, it did not affect them badly as the entire band and the crew members have been fully vaccinated.

At the end of last month, KISS announced the postponement of their event at Burgettstown PA, which was scheduled to take place at the Pavilion at Star Lake. As Paul had COVID, the band announced back then, “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

The news had disappointed the fans not only because the show got cancelled, but because it happened on the day of the concert, when people had already reached the venue. The fans had to go back from the Pavilion Star without enjoying a rocking performance by their favorite band.

After that, further shows were postponed by the band. A few days later, as KISS was preparing to get back on road, Gene Summons fell ill, and was found positive for the virus. The band again announced on 31st August, “KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted he has recovered form COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The band and the crew members will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days and the doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvene, CA.”

Found in 1973, the Rock & Roll Hall Fame inductee band KISS, began their final tour “End of the Road” in January 2019. Initially, it was supposed to wrap up within a year and a half or so, but the universe had other plans.

The band began their tour with a few shows in the USA, and later went on to cover the European leg of the tour. However, ever since KISS completed Europe dates, the tour had been facing resumptions and restrictions due to one reason or another.

Firstly, band’s final tour ‘End of the Road’ was paused as the havoc of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 disturbed the entire world. As the each and every industry was shutting down due to rampaging cases of COVID-19 in the USA, the tour had to be postponed.

Later, KISS announced that the band would resume with the tour in the summer of 2021. Back then, they still had to perform more than 150 shows. Finally, after a long wait, the tour began in January 2021. The band gave their first performance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Fans were extremely sad, disappointed and angry due to multiple postponements of the shows. However, the fans finally have the good news as the globally popular American rock band KISS is ready to get back on stage. The followers of KISS band also hopes that the band will finally be able to complete their farewell tour “End of the Road” tour after two years.

