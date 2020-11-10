Kim Seok Jin: The Eldest Member of the Band BTS, How He started up his career in K-pop?

Introduction of Kim Seok Jin:

As we all know our Worldwide Handsome Kim Seok Jin who is a South Korean singer, songwriter, philanthropist and the eldest member of the band BTS; At first Jin joined as an actor in the Big Hit Entertainment and later became a Korean idol where he shows much interest in Vocals.

His birthday, every year he donates supplies to the Korean Animal Welfare Association and has been an active member of UNICEF Korean since 2018. In 2019, Jin is ranking as the overall 13th most popular Korean K-pop idol and the funny fact is he is considered ‘ worldwide handsome’. President of South Korean Honouring him as Fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit for his contribution towards Korean Culture.

Quick Facts about Kim Seok Jin:

Known as: K-pop BTS member

Famous for: Singer and stage name is Jin

Date of Birth: 4th December 1992

Nationality: Korean

Debut song: 2 Cool 4 Skool! In 2013

Parents: Kim Nam-Jung and Kim Sunghee

Net Worth: 8 million dollars

Kim Seok Jin Childhood and AdultHood:

Kim Seok Jin is born in Gwacheon Gyeonggi Province, South Korea from a rich family, whose father is known as CEO of a company. Jin did his schooling at Hanyang cyber University to learn many things other than music and In 2017, Jin was attending KonKuk University and holding a degree in acting and art.

Initially, before joining K-pop, Jin opened a Japanese-style Restaurant in Seoul with his brother. Jin is the eldest member of the BTS and behaves like the Youngest Person in the Band.

Kim Seok Jin’s career:

Jin started up his career in 2013 as an Idol Trainee, making a debut song with other four members in BTS, later he published his solo song ‘Awake” which peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard World digital singles Chart.

Jin mostly did solo performances with other members in BTS- 2 Cool 4 Skool, Awake, Epiphany second solo song as a trailer of BTS upcoming project- Love Yourself: answer. In 2020 Map of the Soul: 7, Jin’s third solo song with BTS ‘Moon’ addressing Bts fans’ love which ranked at number 1 on the singles vocals Billboard.

Jin and BTS V have come up and sang for a Korean drama OST Hwarang: ‘It’s definitely You’.Jin released his first independent song “Tonight” as a part of celebrating BTS ‘anniversary. In 2020, Jin is enlisting in the Military but holding up as the current circumstance. Jin’s love towards his army is everything.

