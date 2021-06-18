Kim Kardashian discussed divorce and future dating plans in the reunion episode of KUWTK!

In the reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim candidly spoke about her divorce with Kanye West and shone a light on her relationship. Kim also addressed her future dating plans during the episode, which was hosted by Andy Cohen.

Cohan asked Kim when she realized she was in love with Kanye and Kim answered, “I would say six months after my divorce with Kris Humphries, I called Kanye and I was like, ‘You’re not even going to call me to say I told you so?’ And then we met up six months later, and from that first night, I knew it was over,”

Kim has been married three times, but she mentioned that her marriage with Kanye was most “real”. She referred to their kids- North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, to define the success of their relationship. “My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage,” Kim said.

Later, talking about why it didn’t work out with Kanye, Kim told Andy, “It was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There’s nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself.”

However, Kim did not fail to praise her ex-husband, with whom she shared an “amazing co-parenting relationship.” Kim said, “I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can’t see that going away,”

“I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family,” Kim added.

In the episode’s later segments, Andy asked Kim about her future dating plans and potential prospects. She said that she was open to the idea of seeing a non-celebrity person. Kardashian said, “Yes absolutely. Just someone that I think would understand what this life is about, though,” she said.

Kim stated, “But I think what I was looking for and who I was, you know years ago is completely different than who I am today and I value privacy. And I just want something that’s like, really real.”

Also, Kim dismissed the rumors about her dating Van Jones or Maluma. “No, I’m not dating either one – not Van Jones, not Maluma,” said Kim.

